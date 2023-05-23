Two infants found dead in garbage in Cleveland

A homicide investigation has been launched after two infants were found dead in a garbage can in Cleveland, Ohio, police said.

They were dead when officers found them Saturday night, according to public records made available by the Cleveland Division of Police. The cause and manner of death have not been released.

“Preliminary information indicates that the mother of the child, a 16-year-old female, had given birth to the babies days earlier,” police said in a statement

Police have not named the mother.

The discovery was made after a caller notified police that their daughter who had recently given birth, "threw the babies in the garbage," according to a police incident report.

The caller said their daughter hadn't realized that she was pregnant, the log states.

The teen was taken a hospital, but her condition has not been disclosed.

Police and prosecutors did not respond to inquiries about whether the teen had been arrested and booked, and the area public defender's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

"Investigators will present the facts of this case to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office," the Cleveland Division of Police said.