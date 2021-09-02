Two infants found dead in car outside South Carolina day care, officials say

Two babies were found dead in a car outside a South Carolina day care center, police said.

Richland County sheriff's deputies were called to Sunshine House Early Learning Academy just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday on a report of two unresponsive infants, authorities said in a statement.

"They arrived to find two infants inside a vehicle. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies did not provide further details and said the investigation is still ongoing. The sheriff's office said in its statement that it's unclear if daycare staff was involved. According to NBC affiliate WIS of Columbia, the babies were twin boys.

The daycare, located in Blythewood, about 20 miles from Columbia, did not immediately respond to a phone call and email on Thursday.