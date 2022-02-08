Two of three Tennessee inmates who escaped a county jail through the HVAC air vent system are now dead, and the hunt for the third is ongoing, authorities announced.

Tobias Wayne Carr, 38; Johnny Shane Brown, 50; and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, escaped from the Sullivan County Jail in Tennessee on Friday morning, leaving through the vent on the roof.

Carr and Sarver were "confirmed deceased" in Wilmington, North Carolina, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said in an update Monday afternoon.

Both were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina, officials said, which "led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington."

Officials did not disclose how Carr and Sarver died.

Meanwhile, the search for Johnny Brown continues.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is aiding in the search.

The sheriff's office had also announced a reward of $7,500 for information leading to an arrest of each man.

Anyone with information regarding where the men may be headed is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.