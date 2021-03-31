IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Two Iowa State student rowers identified after deadly boating accident

Members of the Iowa State Crew Club were practicing Sunday morning when their boat capsized, officials said.
Law enforcement resume the search for a missing Iowa State University Crew Club member on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Little Wall Lake in Iowa.
Law enforcement searched for an Iowa State University Crew Club member on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Little Wall Lake in Iowa.Kelsey Kremer/The Register / via Imagn
By The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — Two Iowa State University students who died when their school crew boat capsized on a lake were residents of Washington D.C. and Illinois, authorities announced Tuesday.

Yaakov Ben-David, 20, a sophomore accounting major from Washington D.C., and Derek Nanni, 19, a freshman chemistry major from Normal, Illinois, drowned in the boating accident Sunday, Hamilton County and Iowa State police said.

Their boat capsized as they practiced Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Ames, where Iowa State is located, the university said in a press release. The students were part of the Iowa State Crew Club, a recognized student organization.

Three of them were rescued before a dive team recovered the body of another later in the day. The search for the fifth student was called off Sunday night and their body was recovered early Monday with the use of "advanced sonar technology," the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The rescued students were treated at an Ames hospital and released. Authorities have not identified them.

The university said it would conduct "an internal review of policies and procedures related to this incident" that it said could take "days or weeks."

The Associated Press