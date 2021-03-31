Two Iowa State student rowers identified after deadly boating accident

AMES, Iowa — Two Iowa State University students who died when their school crew boat capsized on a lake were residents of Washington D.C. and Illinois, authorities announced Tuesday.

Yaakov Ben-David, 20, a sophomore accounting major from Washington D.C., and Derek Nanni, 19, a freshman chemistry major from Normal, Illinois, drowned in the boating accident Sunday, Hamilton County and Iowa State police said.

Their boat capsized as they practiced Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Ames, where Iowa State is located, the university said in a press release. The students were part of the Iowa State Crew Club, a recognized student organization.

Three of them were rescued before a dive team recovered the body of another later in the day. The search for the fifth student was called off Sunday night and their body was recovered early Monday with the use of "advanced sonar technology," the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The rescued students were treated at an Ames hospital and released. Authorities have not identified them.

The university said it would conduct "an internal review of policies and procedures related to this incident" that it said could take "days or weeks."