Two judges were shot Wednesday morning outside of an Indianapolis White Castle, police said.
The Clark County judges, who have not been identified, were involved in a "disturbance" in the parking lot of the White Castle when they were shot just after 3 a.m., according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
One of the judges was hospitalized in serious condition, and the other was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said.
Police originally said the altercation began at a nearby bar before spilling into the White Castle parking lot, but then said the entire incident unfolded in the parking lot.
The judges were visiting Indianapolis, which is about 100 miles north of Clark County, for a conference, police said. Investigators don't believe the violence "was related to their judicial duties."
Police said they were still investigating the shooting and didn't have any information to share about a suspect or possible charges.