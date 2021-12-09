Two juveniles have been arrested in a drive-by shooting at a Kentucky school bus stop that killed a 16-year-old boy, officials announced Thursday.

Tyree Smith was fatally shot while waiting at a school bus stop in the Russell neighborhood of Louisville around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 when a vehicle drove by and gunshots were fired.

Smith was taken to a hospital where he died. Two other students also waiting for the bus were injured in the shooting, police said.

The suspects, whose names were not released, were arrested Wednesday on multiple charges including complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree assault, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department announced in a press conference.

“We should not be standing here today. And we simply must do better as a community,” Chief Erika Shields said at the press conference. “To the family of Tyree Smith, I’m sorry we’re here, but hopefully in some small way the arrests of your son’s murderers will bring you some relief.”

The case is still being actively investigated, officials said.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at a bus stop in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 22, 2021. WAVE

"This case will continue being investigated until the trial is over. We’re not gonna say we have everybody, we’re not gonna say we don’t have everybody," Lt. Donny Burbrink said.

At the time of the shooting, a Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson said the students were headed to the district’s Eastern High School and the bus was close to picking them up.