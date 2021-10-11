Two killed, including police officer, in Louisiana shooting

A Louisiana man was arrested after two people were killed, including a police officer, and three people were wounded in what authorities described Sunday as a “multi-parish shooting spree.”

Matthew Mire, 31, was taken into custody Saturday night after an all-day manhunt and faces charges of first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and other crimes, Louisiana State Police said in a statement.

Authorities identified the dead as Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, a 19-year state police veteran, and Pamela Adair, 37.

"Trooper Gaubert embodied everything we stand for; honor, duty, selfless service, and courage," state police said.

The sheriff’s office in Livingston Parish, east of Baton Rouge, said in a statement that deputies were dispatched after midnight Saturday to a mobile home park where Mire allegedly shot two people.

A man and a woman inside a home told authorities they heard someone firing his gun outside.

“They then witnessed someone barging in through their front door and firing shots,” the department said. “We do not believe this to be a random shooting.”

The man was shot in his arm and the woman was shot in the arm and leg, the department said, adding that they were expected to recover.

Roughly four hours later, authorities in Ascension Parish, south of Baton Rouge, said in a statement that deputies responded to a report of a shooting and found a man and woman, including Adair, who had been shot multiple times inside a home.

Adair was pronounced dead at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The man was listed in critical condition.

Authorities in each parish identified Mire as a person of interest in the shootings, though details about possible charges weren’t immediately released.

Gaubert was sitting in his patrol car near the Ascension Parish home when Mire allegedly “ambushed” and fatally shot him, state police said.

Later that morning, a gunfight during a police pursuit allegedly erupted between Mire and another state trooper, the department said. The officer wasn’t injured.

State police said Mire was hospitalized with a K-9 bite and a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his leg.

It was unclear Sunday night whether Mire has a lawyer.