Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By David K. Li
Two people were killed, and the suspect and a police officer wounded, after gunfire erupted Tuesday morning inside a Walmart in far northwest Mississippi, according to officials.
The deadly incident started at about 6:32 a.m. inside the superstore and a responding officer wounded the shooter, who was then taken into custody, a Southaven police dispatcher told NBC News.
Two people were killed in the shooting, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told NBC affiliate WMC-TV.
The is a developing story, please check back here for updates.