Two people were killed, and the suspect and a police officer wounded, after gunfire erupted Tuesday morning inside a Walmart in far northwest Mississippi, according to officials.
The deadly incident started at about 6:32 a.m. inside the superstore and a responding officer wounded the shooter, who was then taken into custody, a Southaven police dispatcher said.
Two people were killed in the shooting, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told NBC affiliate WMC-TV.
Customer Phil Cox, 70, had just left that Walmart when he heard a gunshot near him in the parking lot, turned and saw a man, no more than 40 feet from him, sprinting into the store. That man was later identified as the gunman, according to the witness.
"We were within milliseconds of being very close to him, coming right at him and maybe being in the line of fire," Cox, a resident of Forrest City Arkansas who had spent the night at nearby Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto taking part in a sleep research program, told NBC News.
“It happened too fast" for Cox to be afraid," he said.
"Now that we've had some time to think about it, it's alarming we were that close," said Cox.
