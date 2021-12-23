2 people killed in shooting at Burlington store in Los Angeles

Two people were killed after gunfire erupted amid last-minute holiday shopping at a Burlington store in Los Angeles on Thursday, authorities said.

An officer who had rushed to the retailer in North Hollywood opened fire, but it wasn't immediately clear if either of the deaths were connected to the law enforcement response, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Hector Guzman said.

"At some point during the incident one of our officers fired their weapon," he said.

Police initially described a suspect as being in custody following reports of gunfire at the store shortly before noon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a male and a female victim were dead. The latter had been taken to a trauma center, it said.

Police emphasized there was no active shooter at the location.

An investigation was underway. Additionally, when LAPD officers open fire it triggers internal inquiries as well as an investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Burlington Stores did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.