Two killed in shooting at Maryland senior living facility, police say

Two people were killed and another was in custody after a shooting Friday morning at a Maryland senior living facility, officials said.

Prince George's County police tweeted that they responded to the shooting at the Gateway Village, an affordable rental community in Capitol Heights for people ages 62 and up, around 9:15 a.m.

Shortly before 11 a.m., authorities said there were “two confirmed victims. Both victims are deceased.” There was no ongoing threat to the community, according to officials. However, they said they were searching the facility for any additional victims.

Police asked “neighbors in the area please shelter in place,” and a nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

No other details, including the names of the victims and the suspect, were released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.