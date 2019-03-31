Breaking News Emails
By Alex Johnson
Two Marine pilots were killed in a helicopter crash during a routine training exercise near Yuma, Arizona, the Marine Corps said Sunday.
The pilots, who weren't identified pending notification of their families, were in an AH-1Z Viper when the helicopter went down at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, the service said.
No other details were immediately available as an investigation continues, said the Marines, adding the exercise was part of a weapons and tactics instructor course.