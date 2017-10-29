Two Mariners Adrift for Five Months Grateful for Navy Rescue

The two mariners who were adrift at sea for five months said in a video published Sunday that they were grateful to the Navy for rescuing them — and thrilled with the basic supplies they'd been given.

But along with the toothbrushes, deodorant and towels, Jennifer Appel was considering her bucket list.

"This is on a top ten list," Appel, 48, said in the video posted by the Navy. "In a million years, I never thought that I would ever be on a Navy ship ... much less rescued by a warship."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Navy Rescues Two Women and Their Dogs After 5 Months at Sea 2:48 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1082719811629" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Appel, her friend Tasha Fuiava and their two dogs were rescued last week 900 miles southeast of Japan — about 5,000 miles from their intended destination, Tahiti.

The pair set sail from Hawaii on May 23, a 2,600-mile trip that typically takes a month. But their mast and engine soon failed, and daily distress calls and emergency flares were not received or seen by nearby vessels.

On their 99th day, a Taiwanese fishing boat spotted them. After trying — and failing — to tow the sailboat, the fishermen contacted the Coast Guard, and a Navy landing ship was soon dispatched. The pair were rescued at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (9:30 p.m. Tuesday ET).

"We're going to miss it here," Fuiava said in the video. "I've been talking to everyone here, and it's like you're my new best friend — you are so awesome."

Appel added: "We are honored to be here, and we are grateful for everything you've done for us."