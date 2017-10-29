Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
News

Two Mariners Adrift for Five Months Grateful for Navy Rescue

by Tim Stelloh

advertisement

The two mariners who were adrift at sea for five months said in a video published Sunday that they were grateful to the Navy for rescuing them — and thrilled with the basic supplies they'd been given.

But along with the toothbrushes, deodorant and towels, Jennifer Appel was considering her bucket list.

"This is on a top ten list," Appel, 48, said in the video posted by the Navy. "In a million years, I never thought that I would ever be on a Navy ship ... much less rescued by a warship."

Navy Rescues Two Women and Their Dogs After 5 Months at Sea 2:48

Appel, her friend Tasha Fuiava and their two dogs were rescued last week 900 miles southeast of Japan — about 5,000 miles from their intended destination, Tahiti.

The pair set sail from Hawaii on May 23, a 2,600-mile trip that typically takes a month. But their mast and engine soon failed, and daily distress calls and emergency flares were not received or seen by nearby vessels.

On their 99th day, a Taiwanese fishing boat spotted them. After trying — and failing — to tow the sailboat, the fishermen contacted the Coast Guard, and a Navy landing ship was soon dispatched. The pair were rescued at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (9:30 p.m. Tuesday ET).

"We're going to miss it here," Fuiava said in the video. "I've been talking to everyone here, and it's like you're my new best friend — you are so awesome."

Appel added: "We are honored to be here, and we are grateful for everything you've done for us."

Tim Stelloh
Topics News, World, U.S. news
First Published
Next Story Trump Says Obamacare Is Dead. But Millions Can Enroll This Week.
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement