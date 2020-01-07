Two men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lotto ticket

Two Mississippi men attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing ticket that had the winning numbers glued onto it, police said.
Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, both of Columbus, were arrested Monday and charged with uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000 and conspiracy offenses, Flowood Police Sgt. Adam Nelson said. Latham was also charged with false identification information.
The state lottery commission called Flowood police about the fake ticket about 9:20 a.m. Monday, Nelson said.
Lottery officials told police the men presented an altered $100,000 ticket that appeared to have the winning numbers glued onto it. The ticket was signed and presented to the commission for payment, police said.
The state lottery commission did not immediately return a request for comment.
The men are being held at Rankin County Jail and have entered not guilty pleas, police said. Latham is being held on $51,000 bond and Sparks on $20,000 bond. Sparks is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. It is unclear if they have attorneys.