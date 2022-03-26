Two men arrested for allegedly trafficking $10.5M in cocaine, Las Vegas police says

Las Vegas police said they arrested two men early Friday morning for allegedly carrying hundreds of pounds of cocaine worth millions of dollars.

Police said detectives stopped a produce semi-truck "for erratic driving" near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway at around 2:30 a.m. when a K9 "indicated an alert for drugs which led to a search."

"A semi-truck had more than just produce on board," police said in a series of tweets Friday. "Among the load of tomatoes, we found 230 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of $10.5 million."

Two men identified by police as Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash were taken into custody for trafficking a controlled substance, authorities said.

As of Saturday morning, Nevada jail records don't show whether Singh and Prakash are still in custody.