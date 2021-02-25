Two men arrested in connection to kidnapping of Utah woman feared dead

A Utah woman who was kidnapped from her home is feared dead and two men were taken into custody in connection to the disappearance, police said.

Conzuelo “Nicole” Solorio-Romero, 25, was "forcibly taken" from her home in Kearns, a suburb of Salt Lake City, on Feb. 6 and forced into a vehicle, the Unified Police Department said in a press release.

Video released by the department shows what appears to be Solorio-Romero on a street corner being forced into a car.

Police said she was taken to a residence in the nearby suburb of West Valley where "evidence indicates that she was shot and mortally wounded." Authorities believe the body was moved to another location by a white pickup truck.

Police recovered the truck but have not yet found Solorio-Romero.

Conzuelo "Nicole" Solorio-Romero Unified Police Department

Police announced that Orlando Esiesa Tobar, 29, and Jorge Rafael Medina-Reyes, 21, were arrested on Feb. 16 in connection with the kidnapping. Online jail records show that Tobar, from Guatemala, and Medina-Reyes, from Venezuela, were both charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and criminal homicide.

They remain jailed and attorney information was not listed for them.

Solorio-Romero's sister told NBC affiliate KSL-TV in Salt Lake City that the two spoke on the phone shortly before the kidnapping.

"My sister had called me and I answered it and she was crying saying that there were three men that are threatening her with a gun to get out of the house," Juliana Bersamin said.

Bersamin said she told her sister, whom she shares an apartment with, that help was on the way.

According to Bersamin, Solorio-Romero made two other phone calls to their cousin. She asked for a ride but did not want the police called. By the time the cousin and Bersamin arrived, Solorio-Romero was gone, the outlet reports.

Charging documents obtained by NBC News state that on the day of the kidnapping Solorio-Romero sent a video message to a friend saying that she was being forced out of her home by men with guns.

The documents state that witnesses at the West Valley apartment saw Tobar holding a knife to Solorio-Romero's neck and questioning her about information she allegedly gave to police that resulted in one of his associates being arrested.

The witnesses said she denied talking to the police. According to the documents, Tobar allegedly said she “knew too much, and she was not going to leave that apartment."

Tobar then "moved his head to the side" and Medina-Reyes allegedly shot her, the documents state. A third person "disposed of Nicole’s body" while Tobar forced the witnesses in the apartment to clean up, it alleges.

Sheriff Rosie Rivera said at a news conference that she believes more people are involved and anticipates additional arrests.

"Two people can't complete this type of crime on their own," she said.