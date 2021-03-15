IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Two men charged with assault in attack on Capitol police officer who later died

Officer Brian Sicknick died a day after he was attacked with what appeared to be a spray irritant at the violent Jan. 6 uprising.

Two men arrested for allegedly assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

March 15, 202101:46
By Michael Kosnar, Tom Winter and David K. Li

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the alleged assault of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, but federal authorities stopped short of charging them with his death, according to court documents.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.Capitol Police via Reuters

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of West Virginia, were taken into custody on Sunday and accused of using spray during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to criminal complaints.

Sicknick died a day after the riots, and authorities suspect he may have inhaled a spray-type irritant, such as bear spray, during the riot.

Khater and Tanios have been charged with assault, but not for killing Sicknick.

The FBI has video of both Khater and Tanios "working together to assault law enforcement officers with an unknown chemical substance by spraying officers directly in the face and eyes," FBI Special Agent Riley Palmertree wrote in a criminal complaint.

There's also footage of Khater reaching into Tanois' backpack while saying, “Give me that bear shit" as Khater is later "seen holding a white can with a black top that appears to be a can of chemical spray," the complaint said.

"Many of the federal police officers were injured and several were admitted to the hospital," Palmertree wrote of the Jan. 6 mayhem.

"The subjects also confronted and terrorized members of Congress, Congressional staff, and the media. The subjects carried weapons including tire irons, sledgehammers, bear spray, and tasers."

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

Image: Michael KosnarMichael Kosnar

Michael Kosnar is a Justice Department producer for the NBC News Washington Bureau.

Tom Winter

Tom Winter is a New York-based correspondent covering crime, courts, terrorism and financial fraud on the East Coast for the NBC News Investigative Unit.

Image: David K. LiDavid K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.