Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the alleged assault of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, but federal authorities stopped short of charging them with his death, according to court documents.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Capitol Police via Reuters

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of West Virginia, were taken into custody on Sunday and accused of using spray during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to criminal complaints.

Sicknick died a day after the riots, and authorities suspect he may have inhaled a spray-type irritant, such as bear spray, during the riot.

Khater and Tanios have been charged with assault, but not for killing Sicknick.

The FBI has video of both Khater and Tanios "working together to assault law enforcement officers with an unknown chemical substance by spraying officers directly in the face and eyes," FBI Special Agent Riley Palmertree wrote in a criminal complaint.

There's also footage of Khater reaching into Tanois' backpack while saying, “Give me that bear shit" as Khater is later "seen holding a white can with a black top that appears to be a can of chemical spray," the complaint said.

"Many of the federal police officers were injured and several were admitted to the hospital," Palmertree wrote of the Jan. 6 mayhem.

"The subjects also confronted and terrorized members of Congress, Congressional staff, and the media. The subjects carried weapons including tire irons, sledgehammers, bear spray, and tasers."

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.