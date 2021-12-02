Two men charged in death of Philadelphia teen shot 18 times while waiting for bus

Two men were arrested on murder charges in the death of a 14-year-old Philadelphia boy who was shot 18 times while waiting for a bus.

Authorities are searching for three other people, police spokesman Eric McLaurin said Thursday.

The two men arrested were identified by the district attorney's office as Kyair Garnett, 21, and Qadir Johnson, 20. They were charged with murder, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and other offenses.

Samir Jefferson. Family photo

Garnett was also charged with receipt of stolen property and unauthorized use of an automobile. The office said Garnett had an outstanding bench warrant in Montgomery County at the time of his arrest in Philadelphia.

The district attorney's office did not give further details.

Police did not name the three people they are still searching for and how they are connected to the Nov. 29 shooting of Samir Jefferson.

Jefferson was in a North Philadelphia neighborhood just before 3:30 p.m. waiting for a bus to take him home from school when two people fired at least 36 shots, police said in an incident report.

Jefferson was shot 18 times throughout his body, according to authorities. He died at a hospital.

The police incident report did not list a motive for the shooting. It happened outside a crowded pharmacy and was partially captured on surveillance video. A number of people in the area also witnessed the incident, officials said.

The district attorney's office called the shooting "senseless" and said they were "heartbroken" by Jefferson's death.

The teen's family is demanding answers.

"What did you gain except for becoming a murderer, except for taking somebody else’s child?” one family member said to NBC Philadelphia.

Jefferson's sister, who asked not to be named, said the death is hard for the family.

"It’s really not going to be the same without my little brother because he really brung joy to our family," she said.