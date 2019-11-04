Breaking News Emails
Two men awaiting trial for unrelated murder charges are on the loose Monday after allegedly escaping from a central California jail over the weekend.
Santos Samuel Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, escaped from Monterey County Adult Detention Facility in Salinas, California, about two hours south of San Francisco, early Sunday.
The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing details about how the two men escaped, but is offering a $5,000 reward on information that leads to their capture.
“Do not approach them as they are considered dangerous,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.
Fonseco and Salazar were both awaiting trial for unrelated murder charges and numerous other felony charges, the Monterey sheriff said.
Fonseco has pleaded not guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, which were gang-related, according to the Salinas Californian. One of the people Fonseco is accused of killing in June of 2018 was gunned down while on the phone with his wife.
Salazar was arrested in a 2017 murder of a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed while driving with his girlfriend and 18-month-old son, the local California paper reported. Salinas police said in 2018 they were investigating the murder as gang-related.