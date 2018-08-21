Two men wanted for questioning in Nashville murders in custody

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two people wanted for questioning in connection with three murders in Nashville, Tenn., last week were in taken into custody on Monday, authorities said.

Metro Nashville Police Department identified the men as Demontrey Lodgson, 20 and Lacory Lytle, 24.

In a statement, the department said detectives investigating the murders of Bartley Teal, Jaime Sarrantonio and Kendall Rice wanted to talk to Lodgson and Lytle because of "certain surveillance images, recovered physical evidence and observations by MNPD officers."

Teal and Sarrantonio were shot to death outside a bar early Friday morning. Rice was killed while walking to a bus stop on Tuesday.

A makeshift memorial for Jaime Sarrantonio at The Cobra in east Nashville, Tennessee. Courtesy of The Cobra

Authorities believe the murders may be connected to several other attempted robberies.

Police also charged a third person, Horace Palmer Williamson III, 27, with an Aug. 12 carjacking that may be connected to the other crimes.