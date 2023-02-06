Two missing Missouri children found at Florida supermarket nearly one year later

Two kidnapped Missouri children were found at a supermarket in Florida after nearly a year of being missing, police said.

The two children had been missing since March 15, 2022, the High Springs Police Department in Florida said. They were found on Wednesday at a Florida Winn-Dixie with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, police said.

Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri, they said.

Officers were able to locate the two children after doing a routine tag check on Gilley's vehicle, which indicated that the vehicle's owner was a fugitive, police said.

The three were identified, despite having disguised their identities. It was not immediately clear how exactly their identities were disguised.

The children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their family, police said.