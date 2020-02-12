Two Ohio State football players charged with rape and kidnapping are kicked off team

Two Ohio State football players — charged with kidnapping and rape — were kicked off the Buckeyes squad for failing "to live up to our standards," the school announced on Wednesday.
Buckeyes cornerback Amir Riep and safety Jahsen Wint were both charged with two felonies, rape with threat of force, and kidnapping to engaged in sexual activity, Franklin County Municipal Court records showed.
"I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program," Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said in a prepared statement.
"I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations. The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further."
Both players would have been seniors this upcoming fall.
Riep played in 13 games of OSU this past season, recording 20 tackles and two interceptions. Wint also played in 13 games and made 9 tackles, one of them a quarterback sack.
It was not immediately clear if the students had retained lawyers.