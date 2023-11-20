Two people killed in shooting outside Walmart in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two people were shot and killed Sunday night outside a Walmart in south Anchorage, and police say they are searching for a suspect.

Police found the bodies of a man and woman behind two trucks in the parking lot, near the store’s entrance. A firearm was also found, police said in a statement issued late Sunday evening.

Walmart workers with police in South Anchorage on Sunday. KTUU

Police have released few other details but did say they believe it is an isolated incident. There have been no arrests, and police said it remains an active investigation.

Police spokesperson Renee Oistad said in an email that they do not anticipate releasing any more information until Tuesday.

Sean Keating, an APD officer and crime scene team leader, told the Anchorage Daily News that it was fortunate no one else was injured by gunfire.

“That just happened right outside the main entrance. It’s just insane,” Keating said.

The store was evacuated before closing for the day, and officers helped people reach their vehicles, avoiding the crime scene.

Police have asked anyone with information or surveillance video of the area to contact them. Officers also are working with Walmart to obtain the store’s surveillance video.