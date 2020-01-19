Two police officers killed in Hawaii, home ablaze in shooting incident

The fire in the Honolulu home appears to have spread to multiple houses.

By Tim Stelloh

A gunman killed two police officers in Honolulu on Sunday as a fire that appeared to be deliberately set spread to homes near the upscale neighborhood of Diamond Head, authorities said.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said in a statement that the officers were killed in the line of duty.

"This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai’i," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said earlier.

At least two Honolulu police officers were killed Sunday morning in an apparent shooting near Diamond Head, law enforcement sources say.NBC News

NBC affiliate KHNL reported that the officers were shot and later died at a local hospital.

A fire that appears to have been set during the incident near the city's upscale neighborhood of Diamond Head on Sunday morning appeared to have spread to multiple homes, NBC affiliate KHNL reported.

The station reported that the officers were shot after the suspect's landlord served with him an eviction notice.

The landlord was also stabbed in the incident, according to the station. Her condition wasn't immediately clear.

It wasn't clear what happened to the suspect.

