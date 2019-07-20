Breaking News Emails
By Nicole Acevedo and Dennis Romero
Two people were shot at a nursing home in Delaware early Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
State troopers were called to ManorCare Health Services in Wilmington about 1:12 p.m., Delaware State Police Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe said in a statement.
In a subsequent phone interview she said she could not yet reveal the conditions of the victims.
According to her statement, "It has been determined at this time that two victims have sustained gunshot wounds. The building has been cleared and declared safe at this time."
Police said the public in the area was not in danger. Suspect information was not available.
"The investigation is in it’s early stages," Jaffe said in a statement.