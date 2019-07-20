Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Nicole Acevedo and Dennis Romero

Two people were shot at a nursing home in Delaware early Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

State troopers were called to ManorCare Health Services in Wilmington about 1:12 p.m., Delaware State Police Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe said in a statement.

In a subsequent phone interview she said she could not yet reveal the conditions of the victims.

According to her statement, "It has been determined at this time that two victims have sustained gunshot wounds. The building has been cleared and declared safe at this time."

Police said the public in the area was not in danger. Suspect information was not available.

"The investigation is in it’s early stages," Jaffe said in a statement.

Image: Nicole AcevedoNicole Acevedo

Nicole Acevedo is a staff reporter at NBC News Digital where she reports, writes and produces content for NBC Latino and NBCNews.com.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.