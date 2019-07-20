Breaking News Emails
By Nicole Acevedo and Dennis Romero
Two people were shot and killed Saturday at a nursing home in Delaware, authorities said.
The victims, an 82-year-old man and 79-year-old woman, were found dead at ManorCare Health Services in Wilmington, Delaware State Police Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe said in a statement.
She said the woman was a resident of ManorCare, and a handgun was recovered.
Police said the public was not in danger, but there was no information on a suspect.
The victims' names will not be released until their families are notified, Jaffe said, adding that the investigation by the Delaware State Police homicide unit was ongoing.