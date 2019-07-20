Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Nicole Acevedo and Dennis Romero

Two people were shot and killed Saturday at a nursing home in Delaware, authorities said.

The victims, an 82-year-old man and 79-year-old woman, were found dead at ManorCare Health Services in Wilmington, Delaware State Police Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe said in a statement.

She said the woman was a resident of ManorCare, and a handgun was recovered.

Police said the public was not in danger, but there was no information on a suspect.

The victims' names will not be released until their families are notified, Jaffe said, adding that the investigation by the Delaware State Police homicide unit was ongoing.

Image: Nicole AcevedoNicole Acevedo

Nicole Acevedo is a staff reporter at NBC News Digital where she reports, writes and produces content for NBC Latino and NBCNews.com.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.