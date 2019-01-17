Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dennis Romero

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition Thursday after they were buried in an avalanche at Taos Ski Valley resort in New Mexico.

The two were described as male skiers who were "caught in an avalanche at Kachina Peak at Taos Ski Valley," Taos County Emergency Medical Services Chief Christopher Median said by email.

The avalanche was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to a statement from Chris Stagg, vice president of Taos Ski Valley, Inc.

"An in-bounds avalanche occurred on the K3 chute off of Kachina Peak at Taos Ski Valley," he said. "The ski patrol and nearby witnesses immediately responded to the scene and rescued two skiers who had been buried by snow."

Following a search that used "the latest avalanche response protocol," Stagg said, no other victims were found and the area was declared clear.

"Avalanche mitigation work has been taking place throughout the season and as recently as this morning in the area that the avalanche occurred," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the two individuals who were affected by today’s event and their families."