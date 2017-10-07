Two soldiers were killed and six others were injured in a “tragic accident involving a military vehicle and a troop formation” at Fort Jackson in South Carolina Friday, the military said.

Two service members remain in critical condition in the accident at the facility outside of Columbia, the military said in a statement. Those injured were evacuated to a hospital outside of the military base. Public affairs officer Pat Jones said that it appears a vehicle collided into a troop formation at around 4 p.m.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the soldiers we lost today and to the families of the injured, they represent the best of our Nation and we will endeavor to support all those affected through this difficult time," U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson said in a statement.

The Army said they are withholding the names of the dead and injured until they can notify the soldiers' next-of-kin. They added that they would thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident.

Congressman Joe Wilson, R-SC, shared his condolences in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Roxanne and I are deeply saddened by the news that two brave soldiers lost their lives at Fort Jackson," Wilson said. "We are forever grateful for their sacrifices — and those of their families. We ask that everyone keep the six service members who sustained injuries in their thoughts and prayers in the days ahead."

Fort Jackson is a military installation known for providing Basic Combat Training via the U.S. Army Training Center. The base provides 36,000 soldiers basic training and 8,000 soldiers advanced individual training every year, according to the base's website.

The barracks also includes the Army Drill Sergeant School, the 81st Regional Reserve Command, the Armed Forces Army Chaplaincy Center and School and the National Center for Credibility Assessment.

Approximately 3,500 active-duty soldiers are assigned to Fort Jackson full-time, according to the base.