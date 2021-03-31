Two 'SpongeBob SquarePants' episodes pulled from Nickelodeon

A virus-themed "SpongeBob SquarePants" episode has stopped airing amid the coronavirus pandemic, while another has been off the air for years because the storyline was not appropriate for children, a Nickelodeon representative told NBC News on Wednesday.

“Kwarantined Crab” is not airing "due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic," Nickelodeon's executive vice president of communications David Bittler said.

The season 12 episode is set at the Krusty Krab, the fast-food restaurant where SpongeBob works. A health inspector tells employees and patrons that someone there has the "Clam Flu" and quarantines everyone inside, sparking panic.

Another episode, season 3's "Mid-Life Crustacean,” has not aired since 2018 "following a standards review in which we determined some story elements were not kid-appropriate," Bittler said.

In that episode, SpongeBob's boss, Mr. Krabs, is feeling old and wants a night out with SpongeBob and his best friend Patrick. The odd night concludes with the trio breaking into a woman's house and stealing her underwear. The three are quickly caught by their mark — who turns out to be Mr. Krabs' mom.

The first 12 seasons of the show recently started streaming with other classic Nickelodeon shows when ViacomCBS rebranded its streaming platform to Paramount+. The inclusion of the 1999 kid's show, which was arguably written to also appeal to adults, was highlighted in the ad campaign for Paramount+.

Amazon Video, which carries seasons 1-6, has also dropped "Mid-Life Crustacean."