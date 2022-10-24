Two students injured in shooting at St. Louis high school, officials say

Two students were injured in a shooting at a high school in St. Louis Monday morning, according to a tweet from St. Louis Public Schools.

The students from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School have been taken to the hospital.

Police captured the shooter inside of the school, according to the district. Students were being evacuated, the district announced.

St. Louis police confirmed that the shooter is in custody and asked the public to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.