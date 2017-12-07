Two students killed in New Mexico high school shooting

Two students were killed in a shooting at a high school in Aztec, New Mexico, according to authorities.

New Mexico State Police confirmed to reporters that the two students died Thursday at Aztec High School.

Police didn't release details about the shooter but confirmed the suspected gunman was also dead.

Friends and family gather outside city hall following a shooting Thursday morning Dec. 7, 2017 at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico. Meg Hilling / KOB 4

Authorities said they had cleared all the buildings at Aztec High School after the school was placed on lockdown and evacuated. Other schools in the area were also locked down.

Students were in the process of boarding buses in order to move to another location where they could be reunited with their families.

A crowd of nervous parents gathered at Aztec City Hall to wait for more information as officers tried to reassure them about the safety of their children.

Deputies with the sheriff's office and surrounding police departments responded early Thursday to the school after reports of a shooting. Federal agents and state police are investigating.

The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation.