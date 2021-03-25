Two teen girls charged in carjacking, crash that left D.C. Uber Eats driver dead

Two teenage girls have been charged with murder following a carjacking and crash in Washington, D.C., that left an Uber Eats delivery driver dead, officials said.

The 13-year-old and 15-year-old, who have not been identified because they are minors, allegedly used a stun gun on the driver in an effort to carjack him Tuesday, causing him to crash his car, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

When responders arrived at the scene, about a block from Nationals Park, they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 13-year-old, who is from Washington, D.C., and the 15-year-old, who is from Fort Washington, Maryland, were arrested at the scene and have since been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.

Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was identified by police and his family as the victim, NBC Washington reported. He was working for Uber Eats at the time of the assault, relatives said.

“He was a hardworking immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to build a better life for himself and his family. The loss for his family is immeasurable,” the family said in a statement.

Uber offered its condolences to Anwar's family in a statement.

“We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time,” Uber said in a statement to the Washington Post.

Anwar is survived by a wife and two adult children in the U.S. and an adult son and four grandchildren in Pakistan, according to his family.