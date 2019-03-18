Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 18, 2019, 7:01 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Two Texas college football players were shot and robbed while on spring break in Miami, police in Florida said.

Jay Bias and Xavier Morris, who play for Texas A&M University-Commerce, were shot just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to the Miami Police Department.

The athletes' university said in a statement that the head football coach and the director of athletics was headed to Florida to be with the students and their families.

A spokesperson for the police department declined to release further details on the robbery and would not say if there were any suspects, citing an ongoing investigation.

Bias, from Prosper, Texas, played 10 games in 2017 as a redshirt freshman for the university and was part of the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championship team, according to the school's athletics website. During the 2018 football season, he played 12 games as a sophomore with 23 recorded tackles.

Morris, from Converse, Texas, played in nine games as a redshirt freshman with 10 recorded tackles and a sack in 2017. In 2018, he played six games as a sophomore.

The men's families released a joint statement on Monday thanking the community for their support.

"As they continue their remarkable progress and recovery from this unthinkable act of violence, we ask everyone to please respect our families and our focus on their support and recovery, as they are both clinically stable," the Bias and Morris family statement said.

Texas A&M University-Commerce also released a statement and announced a fundraising campaign for to assist with "medical and recovery expenses associated with this event."