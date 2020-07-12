Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two officers in McAllen, Texas, were shot and killed Saturday when they walked up to the door of a home where assaults had reportedly taken place, the police chief said.

Edelmiro Garza, Jr. 45, an eight-year veteran of the McAllen Police Department, and Ismael Chavez, 39, a two-year veteran, were killed before the gunman fatally shot himself, said Chief Victor Rodriguez.

"They go to the door of the residence," Rodriguez said in a news conference. "A person who was a suspect of the incident met our officers at the door and shot both officers as they stood there."

Neither Garza nor Chavez had time to radio for help or pull out their guns, he said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Our officers did not draw their weapons, did not fire, never stood a chance," Rodriguez said.

Other officers who arrived confronted the gunman near the house and ordered him to put his weapon down.

"At that point in time, he raises the gun and shoots himself," Rodriguez said.

He was identified as Aldon Jaramillo, 23, who had a police record for alleged assault, drunk driving, fleeing from officers and possession of marijuana, Rodriguez said.

Before Garza and Chavez reached the house, they had encountered two women, one reportedly Jaramillo's wife and the other either Jaramillo's mother or mother-in-law, who told them which residence to go to, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, who paused with emotion, said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called him to express condolences.

"We serve regardless of the threats to us," the chief said.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, said in a statement, "This is devastating news to our community. My heart breaks for these fallen officers and their families."