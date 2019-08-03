Breaking News Emails
Two United Airlines pilots were arrested in Scotland on Saturday morning for drinking before taking control of the aircraft they were supposed to fly to the United States.
Scottish police confirmed to NBC News that they arrested two men, aged 61 and 45, under a British law that pertains to pilots carrying out their duties while under the influence of alcohol.
United Airlines ultimately had to cancel UA162, the 9 a.m. flight traveling from Glasgow to Newark, New Jersey.
The company said the safety of their passengers and crew take top priority.
"We hold all of our employees to the highest standards and have a strict, no tolerance policy for alcohol," United Airlines said.
"These pilots were immediately removed from service and we are fully cooperating with local authorities. At this time, we are working to get our customers back on their journey as soon as possible."
The two men remain in police custody pending a court appearance on Tuesday.