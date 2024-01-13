IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Two U.S. Navy sailors missing off coast of Somalia

More details about what occurred were not immediately released by the military, which said search and rescue efforts were underway.
By Phil Helsel and Alexandra Bacallao

Two U.S. Navy sailors went missing Thursday off the coast of Somalia, U.S. Central Command said in a statement Friday.

The sailors, whose names were not released, were deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet’s area of operations, the command, known as CENTCOM, said.

"Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing to locate the two sailors,” it said in a statement. “For operational security purposes, we will not release additional information until the personnel recovery operation is complete.”

More details about the missing sailors were not released, which CENTCOM said was out of respect for their families.

The 5th Fleet’s area of operations covers around 2.5 million square miles of water and includes the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea and Indian Ocean, according to the military’s website.

Phil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.

Alexandra Bacallao