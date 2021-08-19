IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Two women killed in Indiana automotive plant shooting

The suspected gunman, an employee at the plant, fled the scene but was apprehended shortly after and remained in custody.

Indiana workplace shooting leaves two dead, suspect in custody

Aug. 19, 2021
By The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Two women died Wednesday after a gunman opened fire at a central Indiana automotive plant, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the NHK Seating of America plant near Frankfort, according to authorities.

The suspected shooter fled the scene in a blue Ford but was apprehended by police shortly after and remained in custody, Sheriff Richard Kelly told reporters.

He said both victims and the alleged shooter were NHK employees but did not have further details.

“We were able to get him stopped within probably 45 seconds to a minute of him leaving the facility,” he told reporters.

No one else was hurt in the shooting near Frankfort, which is about 45 miles north of Indianapolis.

The plant, which designs and makes seating for vehicles, opened in June. Kelly said it shut down production for the day after the shooting.

A message left Wednesday for a plant spokesperson wasn’t immediately returned.