Two women stabbed inside New York's Museum of Modern Art, police say

Two women were stabbed inside New York City's Museum of Modern Art on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The New York Police Department described the suspect in the stabbing at the midtown Manhattan museum only as male. He was not in custody Saturday evening.

The women were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue where they were stabilized, the NYPD said.

Police told NBC New York the injuries weren’t expected to be life-threatening

The attack was reported at 4:16 p.m. at the museum at 11 West 53rd St., Fire Department New York said.

Video from the scene appeared to show museumgoers evacuating.

The stabbing was under investigation and no additional details were immediately released.