Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Two workers critically wounded in shooting at Kansas school

 / Updated  / Source: Associated Press
Image: Police investigate a double shooting in Overland Park, Kansas
Police investigate a double shooting in Overland Park, Kansas on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.Cat Reid / KSHB

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that critically wounded two workers at a suburban Kansas City elementary school.

KMBC-TV reports that Overland Park police spokesman Officer John Lacy says the shooting happened Tuesday at Sunrise Point Elementary School in the Blue Valley school district.

No students were hurt.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting suspect fled and tried to carjack someone at a car wash. Police say shots were fired but no one was hit. The suspect stole another vehicle at gunpoint a few minutes later.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Lacy and district spokeswoman Kaci Brutto haven't responded to phone messages left by The Associated Press.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news