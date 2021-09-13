Two workers found dead at waste recycling plant in North Carolina

Two workers were found dead Sunday at a waste recycling plant in North Carolina, authorities said.

The cause of death for the workers, who were employed at Valley Protein Inc.'s location in Fayetteville, was not immediately known. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office did not identify them.

A sheriff's spokeswoman said the pair were found unresponsive Sunday shortly after authorities were called to the plant at 1:32 p.m. Major crimes detectives were investigating, authorities said.

The Virginia-based company, which processes waste from slaughterhouses, supermarkets, poultry processing plants and elsewhere, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Valley Protein operates more than two dozen facilities in the U.S., most of them in the Southeast and the mid-Atlantic.