Major meat provider Tyson foods reported a steep decline in income on Monday, raising more fears about America's food-supply chain during the world's fight against coronavirus.
Net income fell 15 percent for the second quarter ending March 28, compared to same period of the previous fiscal year, Arkansas-based Tyson reported.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the company to close several plants and slow production as hundreds of workers test positive for the virus.
"We have and expect to continue to face slowdowns and temporary idling of production facilities from team member shortages or choices we make to ensure operational safety," Tyson said in a statement.
The company has had to shut down plants in Dakota City, Nebraska, Pasco, Washington, and Iowa pork plants in Waterloo and Perry.
It started a limited reopening of a pork plant in Logansport, Indiana this week.
"There have been some shortages in some specific categories," Tyson CEO Noel White told analysts on a conference call.
The country's capacity to slaughter hogs has dropped by about 50 percent from pre-pandemic levels, according to Tyson President Dean Banks.
A focal point in the nation’s struggling pork industry has been in Sioux City, South Dakota, where more than 800 employees tested positive at a Smithfield Foods plant.
Some workers filed back on Monday, but not before going through a tent where their temperatures were taken and they were screened for symptoms of COVID-19.
And about an hour east of that Smithfield operation, a JBS USA pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota, also planned a partial reopening on Wednesday.
Tyson on Monday resumed “limited production” its pork plant in Logansport, Indiana, where nearly 900 employees tested positive.
Former vice president and likely 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Monday he feared for those meat-packing workers.
He called meat-production plants — where employees had been working long hours, often shoulder-to-shoulder — and nursing homes “the most dangerous places there are right now."
“They designate them as essential workers and then treat them as disposable,” Biden said of the meatpackers.
Some stores to start imposing limits on meat purchases
In preparation for a potential shortage, major food retailers Kroger and Costco have already announced that some stores will impose limits to the amount of meat a customer can buy.
Last week, President Donald Trump said meat-packing plants are "critical infrastructure" and vowed to use federal action to maintain the nation's food supply.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report on Friday revealing that more than 4,900 workers at meat and poultry processing facilities have been diagnosed with the virus.
At least 20 of those workers have died, and the CDC said not all states have provided data, so those grim numbers are probably much higher in reality.