U-Haul driver in custody after multiple people are struck and injured in Brooklyn, officials say

A person of interest is in custody and one person is in grave condition after a U-Haul van hit four people in Brooklyn on Monday, authorities said.

Three people on mopeds were struck and a pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was also hit, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter.

One person was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in grave condition and the others had minor injuries.

New York City police stopped the van bearing an Arizona license plate and the operator was taken into custody at Bay Ridge Parkway and 5th Avenue before noon, officials said.

Police surround a U-Haul truck used in a suspected hit-and-run in New York on Monday. NBC New York

The driver was identified as 62-year-old Weng Sor, according to four senior law enforcement officials. Those officials said there’s no indication this is a terrorism incident, but the investigation remains ongoing.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted Monday afternoon that she was briefed on the situation and that her team was coordinating with police.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was also briefed on the matter, his press secretary, Fabien Levy, tweeted.

“While the suspect is in custody, the NYPD is still investigating. There are no additional credible threats at this time,” Levy said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.