U.S. airport passengers hit highest level since March 2020

Officials on Friday screened 1.357 million U.S. airport passengers, the highest number screened since March 15, 2020.
A Hawaiian Airlines takes off from Long Beach, Calif., on March 10, 2021.
A Hawaiian Airlines flight takes off from Long Beach, California, on March 10, 2021.Brittany Murray / MediaNews Group via Getty Images
By Reuters

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.357 million U.S. airport passengers on Friday, the highest number screened since March 15, 2020, as air travel begins to rebound from a pandemic-related drop.

Covid-19 has devastated air travel demand, with U.S. airline passenger demand down 60 percent in 2020 and down 63 percent in January. But with a growing number of Americans getting vaccinated, demand and advanced bookings have started to rise in recent weeks. Friday's numbers were still down 38 percent over pre-Covid-19 levels.

