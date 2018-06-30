Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The U.S. ambassador to Estonia says he will resign late next month, making him the third U.S. ambassador to step down in 2018.

In a private Facebook message shared with NBC News by a former U.S. official, U.S. Ambassador James D. Melville Jr. said he will retire on July 29. The announcement was first reported by Foreign Policy magazine.

"A Foreign Service Officers DNA is programmed to support policy and we’re schooled right from the start, that if there comes a point where one can no longer do so, particularly if one is in a position of leadership, the honorable course is to resign,” Melville wrote.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Department of State confirmed that Melville would be retiring after more than three decades of service under six presidents and 11 secretaries of state.

"Earlier today, the United States’ Ambassador to Estonia, Jim Melville, announced his intent to retire from the Foreign Service effective July 29 after 33 years of public service," the spokesperson said.

Melville said comments made by President Donald Trump on Wednesday about the European Union spurred his decision to step down.

"For the president to say the EU was 'set up to take advantage of the United States, to attack our piggy bank,' or that 'NATO is as bad as NAFTA,' is not only factually wrong but proves to me that its time to go,” Melville wrote.