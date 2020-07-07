Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The U.S. was on a tragic trajectory and closing in on a milestone that seemed unthinkable just a few months ago –- the 3 millionth case of coronavirus.

There were 2,956,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning and 10 percent of those (317,654) were reported since July 1, figures compiled by NBC News showed.

Meanwhile, the death toll was 131,323 and rising.

President Donald Trump, who just a week ago was saying the coronavirus would “just disappear,” insisted in a tweet Monday that COVID-19 deaths rates were down 39 percent and that the U.S. had the lowest death rate “in the world.”

Why does the Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%, and that we now have the lowest Fatality (Mortality) Rate in the World. They just can’t stand that we are doing so well for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

It was not clear how Trump reached the conclusion that “deaths are down 39%.” But the U.S. death rate is 4.44 percent, which is far from being the “lowest” in the world.

In fact, the U.S. death rate is the 46th highest out of the nearly 200 countries surveyed by NBC News.

Also, Americans account for more than one out five of the more than 541,000 coronavirus deaths reported around the world.

"The current state is really not good," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a National Institute of Health livestream interview on Monday, when asked about the pandemic. "Within a period of a week and a half, we have almost doubled the number of cases."

Fauci noted that we are "still knee deep in the first wave of this. And I would say this would not be considered a wave, it was a surge, or a resurgence of infections superimposed upon a baseline... that really never got down to where we wanted to go."

States like Florida, Texas, Arizona and California have seen the biggest jump in cases of late.

Arizona reported 3,653 new cases and 117 additional deaths Tuesday. Fifty-two of those deaths, however, were not recent.

Florida, which hit record numbers of cases twice since July 1, has had 206,447 cases and 3,879 deaths.

California has reported 273,625 cases and 6,457 deaths, while Texas has had 209,541 cases and 2,708 deaths.

With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced that he would not be attending the upcoming GOP convention in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be the first time in 40 years that Grassley is a no-show at a Republican presidential convention.

Iowa has reported 31,758 cases and 3,879 deaths, according to NBC News figures.