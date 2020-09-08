Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The United States is closing in fast on a number that was unthinkable when the first deaths from the coronavirus were reported back in February – the 200,000th pandemic fatality, NBC News figures showed Tuesday.

There were 190,327 reported deaths out of more than 6.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the latest numbers.

Over the past seven days, one new COVID-19 death was being recorded every 106 seconds, according to an NBC News analysis.

The silver lining? The pace at which the new coronavirus deaths were accumulating was somewhat slower than it was after the first week in August, when one person died of the coronavirus every 80 seconds over a seven-day period.

And the states recording the largest increases in death rates over the last four weeks were not the biggest or most populous ones.

West Virginia’s death rate spiked by 141 percent, bringing it to 247 deaths since the start of the pandemic, the figures show.

Wyoming (100 percent), Alaska (78 percent), Arkansas (52 percent), North Dakota (52 percent) Kentucky (51 percent) and Georgia (51) percent) have also reported big percentage spikes in COVID-19 deaths.

The U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, two territories with smaller death totals, also saw large increases in the coronavirus fatality rate. Deaths in the Virgin Islands rose 167 percent over the last four weeks, while deaths in Puerto Rico rose 77 percent.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Virgin Islands have reported a total 17 deaths and Puerto Rico has recorded 477 deaths.

New York continued to be the state with the most fatalities with 33,842, but most of those deaths occurred in March and April when the Northeast was the nation’s hot spot and when scientists and health officials were still trying to come up with a way to control the spreading crisis.

Most of the deaths since then have been reported in Southern and Sun Belt states such as Florida, Arizona and Texas that began reopening in May at the urging of President Donald Trump just as the pandemic was starting to crest in those regions.

While still high, the number of new cases and deaths in Florida and Arizona have been declining as of late, according to figures compiled by NBC News and other news organizations.

California, which took aggressive action early on to deal with the crisis and then saw a big spike when it reopened, still leads the nation with 742,074 cases. In recent weeks, however, the number of new cases and hospitalizations have also been declining there.

Trump, who critics say was slow to deal with the pandemic and who often downplayed the dangers of the virus, has repeatedly praised his administration’s response to the ongoing crisis. But the U.S. currently leads the world in total number of deaths and confirmed cases.

The U.S. now accounts for almost a quarter of the more than 27.3 million cases and about a fifth of the nearly 893,000-plus deaths worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard.

And on Friday, a research outfit that the Trump administration used to rely on for favorable pandemic predictions warned that the death toll in the U.S. could more than double by Jan. 1.

“The worst is yet to come,” Dr. Christopher Murray of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine said.