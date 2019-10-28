Breaking News Emails
The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday offloaded 27,300 pounds of cocaine and 11,000 pounds of marijuana seized in international waters in Florida.
The Coast Guard Cutter James dropped bundles upon bundles of the seized drugs at Port Everglades on Monday morning. The seized cocaine is worth about $367 million, while the marijuana is worth just over $10 million, according to the Coast Guard.
“The offload of over 13 tons of drugs represents the efforts of not only 10 Coast Guard cutters over 18 separate interdictions, but also the commitment and dedication of international allies and partners, like the Colombians, as we work together to disrupt the networks that profit from their them,” Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman said in a statement.
Officials said the seizures were executed over a two-months period. The drugs were intercepted in the waters of the Caribbean Basin and the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.
Jeffrey Randall, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter James said he is grateful that the drugs "will not reach Main Street USA, thanks to the efforts of this crew."
He said the seizures also stymie cartels and dealers, by depriving cartels and dealers "of their profits from their nefarious activities."