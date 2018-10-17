Coast Guard rounds up $47 million worth of cocaine, marijuana off Florida coast

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

U.S. Coast Guard officials have rounded up more than $47 million worth of cocaine and marijuana on international waters off the coast of Florida in an operation that ended on Tuesday, according to the agency.

A crew unloaded an estimated 3,516 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of marijuana when they arrived at the Coast Guard Base in Miami Beach.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard press release, the drugs were gathered from three suspected smuggling vessels off the coasts of Haiti, Aruba and the Dominican Republic starting in late September.

Bales of cocaine lie at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Oct. 16, 2018. Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez / U.S. Coast Guard District 7

"The contraband landed by the Bernard C. Webber crew is a testament to the professional expertise and dedication of US law enforcement agencies and international partners working together to combat the flow of illicit drugs through the Caribbean Region and into the United States," said Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Montes, duty enforcement officer at Coast Guard 7th District in a statement.